Ex-Grayson County Crisis Center chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

SHERMAN, Texas -- The former director of the Grayson County Crisis Center pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money from the agency.

In a written statement, Grayson County District Attorney Joseph Brown said Rachel Robinson Morgan, 35, entered a plea agreement with his office.

"Morgan paid $9,806 in restitution at the time of her plea, representing all of the money taken from the Grayson County Crisis Center," Brown said.

In addition, Morgan paid a fine of $1,000 and was sentenced to five years' deferred adjudication probation.

Morgan had worked for the crisis center for five years before resigning last November. But officials at the center had already raised suspicions about budget irregularities.

Morgan was working at another crisis center in Salem, Massachusetts, when she was arrested in January.

A grand jury indicted her in April, alleging that she had stolen funds from the crisis center by turning in fabricated travel vouchers and training fees.

“Ms. Morgan took responsibility for the theft, and repaid all of the money up front, so that the Crisis Center could be made whole,” Brown said. “We felt that was important, but that she should also plead guilty to the felony charge and be placed on probation. It was not a case where we believed a jury would have sent her to prison."

The district attorney noted that Morgan had no criminal history and had provided "many years of service to the community."

Rachel Morgan issued the following statement to KTEN: