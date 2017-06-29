Ex-Grayson County Crisis Center chief pleads guilty to embezzlem - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ex-Grayson County Crisis Center chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

SHERMAN, Texas -- The former director of the Grayson County Crisis Center pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money from the agency.

In a written statement, Grayson County District Attorney Joseph Brown said Rachel Robinson Morgan, 35, entered a plea agreement with his office.

"Morgan paid $9,806 in restitution at the time of her plea, representing all of the money taken from the Grayson County Crisis Center," Brown said.

In addition, Morgan paid a fine of $1,000 and was sentenced to five years' deferred adjudication probation.

Morgan had worked for the crisis center for five years before resigning last November. But officials at the center had already raised suspicions about budget irregularities.

Morgan was working at another crisis center in Salem, Massachusetts, when she was arrested in January. 

A grand jury indicted her in April, alleging that she had stolen funds from the crisis center by turning in fabricated travel vouchers and training fees.

“Ms. Morgan took responsibility for the theft, and repaid all of the money up front, so that the Crisis Center could be made whole,” Brown said. “We felt that was important, but that she should also plead guilty to the felony charge and be placed on probation. It was not a case where we believed a jury would have sent her to prison."

The district attorney noted that Morgan had no criminal history and had provided "many years of service to the community."

Rachel Morgan issued the following statement to KTEN:

Today I pled guilty to the charge of theft leveled against me by the Crisis Center. I was the Executive Director of the Crisis Center for nearly 6 years, and any financial irregularities that occurred during that time were my responsibility.

I am very disappointed in the way in which the Crisis Center, an organization dedicated to elevating the voices of women while disrupting the cycles of power and control, has behaved in direct contrast to that mission when confronting their suspicions of me. The Crisis Center never once questioned me about their suspicions, preferring instead to have me arrested and imprisoned for 9 days while humiliating me with spreading inaccurate and one-sided stories to the press. The Crisis Center used its considerable power to humiliate, isolate and silence me. Today, after having lost my job, the future I had planned, and my freedom, is the first time I have ever been asked a single question about these charges.

Now that this case has been resolved, and my silence is broken, you can expect to hear much more context to this story in the future.

