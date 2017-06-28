Dinosaurs take center stage at Sherman Museum

SHERMAN, Texas -- Dino Days have returned at The Sherman Museum.

This year's focus is on prehistoric life from the Ice Age, like woolly mammoths, saber-tooth cats and dire wolves.

But if visitors need more of a Jurassic fix, they won't be disappointed as the theater will be showing Jurassic Park and Walking with Dinosaurs in 3-D.



This skeleton of a Smilodon (saber-toothed cat) is part of the Dino Days exhibit at The Sherman Museum. (KTEN)

"Probably in terms of our audience, this is the highlight of the year; this is where we get most of our visitors," museum director Dan Steelman explained. "We've actually become fairly well known. Kids come up and say, 'Is this the dinosaur museum?''"

Dino Days: Welcome to the Ice Age runs through August 13 at The Sherman Museum, 301 South Walnut Street.