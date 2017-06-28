Services available for Texoma veterans - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Services available for Texoma veterans

Posted: Updated:

DENISON, Texas -- We're joined live in the studio by Don Papin and Robert White to talk more about services for veterans in the area. 

Call the DAV Oklahoma Chapter 26 office in Durant for more information at 580-317-7418 or visit okdav.org.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.