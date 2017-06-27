Health concerns cloud future of Durant pool

DURANT, Okla. -- A place where Bryant County residents like to go during the summer is in need of a major makeover.

The City of Durant said it might be forced to shut down its public pool at Carl Albert Park. The health department has told the city that unless it makes costly renovations to upgrade the facility, it will not re-open in 2018.

City officials tell us the pool has been using the same liner for 17 years, and that health officials are concerned for public safety.

But they also realize how important this swimming hole is to the community.

"We feel like this is a landmark in our community," said Durant City Manager Tim Rundel. "It's been here since the early 70s, and it's something that we feel very strongly in trying to keep that going, because it's been here, again, for over 40 years."

Rundel said the city is in the process of trying to find different avenues for funding the nearly $1 million upgrades needed.

The park is scheduled to remain open through August 13 this year.