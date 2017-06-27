Pontotoc County pursuit ends in crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. -- A law enforcement pursuit on a country road late Monday night ended with two fleeing suspects critically injured.

in a written statement, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said a 1988 Ford Festiva was being chased by Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office deputies when it crashed on County Road 3450 near Roff shortly after 10 p.m.

The car hit an embankment and a fence and then rolled, partially ejecting one of the occupants and leaving the second man pinned under the wreckage.

Two Roff residents -- Sidney A. Clements, 25, and Beau G.W. Allen, 21 -- were airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment of serious injuries.

The DPS statement did not indicate why Pontotoc County deputies were in pursuit of the two men.