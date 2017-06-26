Electrical issue blamed for Bells house fire

BELLS, Texas -- A fire that destroyed a residence in this Grayson County community on Sunday has been ruled accidental.

That stubborn blaze took roughly five hours for firefighters to extinguish. Fire officials said with no water supply available, tankers from neighboring Fannin County had to bring in water.

The exact cause of the blaze is linked to an electrical issue.

Flames were shooting from the roof of the home on North Washburn Road when the first units arrived on Sunday. Multiple teams frantically worked to try and keep the fire from spreading from its point of origin.

"It got up into the attic, and the wind was just right yesterday, and it just kind of took it," said Fire Marshal Kevin Walton. "You're talking about a 30-year-old house."

Thirty years of memories consumed by the flames are now nothing more than ash. According to Walton, the homeowner said she watched her father build the home.

"This is an old farm place; it's been in the family for years," Walton said.

The home is said to be a total loss, and the lack of a water supply was a big factor how long it took to bring the flames under control.

"They had to rely on Ector, Savoy, bringing water to them in those big tankers," Walton said.

The homeowner and her dog escaped without injury. Firefighters were also able to save several personal belongings.

"She had lot of antique china and some other stuff," Walton said. "They got in there and got out before it got damaged."

A couple of firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries, but are okay.

Family members said the owner does have insurance on the charred property.