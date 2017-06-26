Woman claims Denison man pointed gun at her and dog

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"The fireworks stand employs people from the band over the summer, and they basically make a salary," Durant High School Band tuba player Michael Dixon explained.More >>
"The fireworks stand employs people from the band over the summer, and they basically make a salary," Durant High School Band tuba player Michael Dixon explained.More >>
Lane Edward Miller and Robert Ashley Bond are accused of stealing personal information and trying to get credit cards using the identities of others.More >>
Lane Edward Miller and Robert Ashley Bond are accused of stealing personal information and trying to get credit cards using the identities of others.More >>
That stubborn blaze took roughly five hours for firefighters to extinguish because tankers had to bring water to the site.More >>
That stubborn blaze took roughly five hours for firefighters to extinguish because tankers had to bring water to the site.More >>
Deputies arrested 35-year-old John Jones on Sunday. According to the woman, the dog bit Jones; he then picked up the dog and continued pointing his weapon at her.More >>
Deputies arrested 35-year-old John Jones on Sunday. According to the woman, the dog bit Jones; he then picked up the dog and continued pointing his weapon at her.More >>
"We can't have our old building back, but we can have the characteristics with us, and these bricks have been thoroughly smoked," said Clark's Outpost owner James Hilliard.More >>
"We can't have our old building back, but we can have the characteristics with us, and these bricks have been thoroughly smoked," said Clark's Outpost owner James Hilliard.More >>
DENISON, TX -- In this week's edition of Getting Fit, Shawn Teamann, owner of Nautilus Gym, quizzes Danielle on her fitness knowledge.More >>
DENISON, TX -- In this week's edition of Getting Fit, Shawn Teamann, owner of Nautilus Gym, quizzes Danielle on her fitness knowledge.More >>
Fire officials said the blaze started after 5 p.m. in the garage area of the 2,100 square foot residence on North Washburn Road.More >>
Fire officials said the blaze started after 5 p.m. in the garage area of the 2,100 square foot residence on North Washburn Road.More >>
According to investigators, a car driven by 82-year-old Billy Kilpatrick pulled out from Dawn Drive into the path of a northbound vehicle on Sunday afternoon.More >>
According to investigators, a car driven by 82-year-old Billy Kilpatrick pulled out from Dawn Drive into the path of a northbound vehicle on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Fort Worth police say a three-year-old has died after he climbed into a hot car that was parked in his home's yard.More >>
Police in Texas say a three-year-old has died after he climbed into a hot car that was parked in the yard of his Fort Worth home.More >>
Abigail Stewart had an impressive performance in the category of Dramatic Interpretation during the National Speech and Debate finals.More >>
Abigail Stewart had an impressive performance in the category of Dramatic Interpretation during the National Speech and Debate finals.More >>