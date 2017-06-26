Woman claims Denison man pointed gun at her and dog - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Woman claims Denison man pointed gun at her and dog

Posted: Updated:
By Bob Brackeen, KTEN News
Connect
Grayson County Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- A Denison man is charged with deadly conduct after allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend and her pet dog.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old John Jones early Sunday morning. According to the woman, the dog bit Jones; he then picked up the dog and continued pointing his weapon at her.

Jones was booked into the Grayson County jail and was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.