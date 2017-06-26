Fire destroys residence in Bells

BELLS, TX -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Grayson County.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the 28-year-old structure in the 300 block of North Washburn Road in Bells late Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said the blaze started after 5 p.m. in the garage area of the 2,100 square foot residence.

Neighbors saw the flames and called 911. Fortunately, the owner and her dog did make it out of the home safely.

The cause of that blaze is under investigation.