Popular Tioga BBQ joint to reopen after 2016 fire

TIOGA, TX- A local BBQ joint that lost everything in a fire back in January of 2016, is finally cooking up some BBQ once again.

It's been a long 18 months for the owner of Clark's Outpost BBQ.

"Annoying, bothersome and angry, " said owner James Hilliard.

Construction on the new BBQ joint started after a fire in the winter of 2016. That fire destroyed Tioga's staple. Clark's has been around since 1974.

"It was a terrible night. That's really the only thing you can say about it. Just an awful night. Preferably forgotten," said Hilliard.

Sunday the first brisket was put in the cooker in the new Clark's. They're scheduled to open July 1st.

"Right now the excitement is just beyond words," said Hilliard.

Keeping the spirit of the original Clark's alive, the new restaurant was built with same 120 year old brick.

"We can't have our old building back, but we can have the characteristics with us, and these bricks have been thoroughly smoked," said Hilliard.

Some even charred from the fire. Most everything is still on the menu with a personal note from the owner, thanking the people of Tioga.

"They've given us the support and the fact they miss us. You don't realize until you go through something as to how important they can be," said Hilliard.

With BBQ finally cooking, Clark's is ready to be back in business.

"You can smell the aroma, and feel the excitement every time you walk by the cooker," said Hilliard.

Hilliard say's they're hiring several new people and expect to work out kinks for the first few weeks. Plans for outdoor patio seating are also in the works.