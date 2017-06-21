Sherman 'social entertainment lounge' set for approval

SHERMAN, TX -- Plans are underway for a social entertainment lounge in the heart of downtown Sherman. City leaders say the aim is to bring more people into the district.

Right now, it's an empty storefront along the 200 block of South Travis Street. But it soon could become a place for you to unwind.

"It's going to offer a very unique place to go in and kind of just be, and just relax," explained city spokesman Kevin Couch.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved plans for establishment of the "social entertainment lounge" with a peaceful atmosphere, soft music, free Wi-Fi, a coffee and wine bar, and an occasional karaoke night.

"It'll be a relaxing environment to watch the news, grab a glass of wine, or whatever the case may be," Couch said.

City leaders said this is just another feather in their hat in efforts to revitalize downtown.

"As a downtown resident personally, I'm excited to have another offering downtown that's walkable, and create another unique piece of atmosphere," Couch said.

It isn't just city leaders efforts..but the people in the city. "people are excited to frequent places in downtown."

Other new businesses in downtown Sherman say the more uniqueness in the downtown district, the better.

"More growth, more businesses, more families moving in," said Heather Creek of Izzy's Pet Emporium. "We like to see it grow; we just want to see this whole area grow."

A social lounge is what some say is just what Sherman needs.

"Oh, I totally think it'll be a big hit in the downtown area," Creek said.

The owner of the proposed social entertainment lounge could not be reached to discuss specific plans for the venue.

The next step? The proposal goes to the City Council for final approval.