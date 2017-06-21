Hacker targets Ardmore utility customers

ARDMORE, OK -- Quick thinking by city officials in Ardmore may have kept hundreds of bank accounts from being hacked.

Information technology specialists with the city told KTEN that a hacker targeted more than 20,000 people across the U.S. Some 600 of that number pay their bills through the city and had their accounts tampered with.

Officials said hackers attempted to target those who have their water bills automatically withdrawn from their accounts. Digital intruders may have tried to copy information from a water bill that was sent out back in April.

"All of a sudden, something that looked very similar to that bill showed up again," said Robert Newell, Ardmore's information technology director. "It had the same account numbers, it was off by a little bit, but it became pretty evident that, that data is very similar to the one that went out April 25."

The city said they hired a third party to make sure all account information is secure.