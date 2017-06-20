Ardmore plans move for fire station

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
After declining a police order to leave a backyard, officers said Brent Strawn used his teeth as a weapon.More >>
Fire Station No. 3 will be moving less than a mile to the east, neighboring Ardmore High School's Noble Stadium.More >>
The raise, which is the second 3 percent raise the board has approved in as many years, is part of the district's initiative to increase recruitment and retention efforts.More >>
"I hope they figure it out, because if they don't, there's a killer on the run," said Ashley Burk, who lives near the rural location where a man's body was found over the weekend.More >>
"It's a huge move forward for the affordability of a bachelor's degree," said Grayson College President Dr. Jeremy McMillen.More >>
"It was either well-planned or they've done this before," Southmayd police Chief Chad McKee.More >>
"You have too many people getting hit," said Lavada Davis, whose father died in a crash on U.S. 69/75 last July. "Trees in the median are an obstruction."More >>
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the truck's driver attempted to enter the base last week to deliver other items when the drugs were discovered.More >>
Shawn Teamann from Nautilus Gym joins us live in the studio to talk about men's health.More >>
The OSBI said there are "obvious signs of trauma" that suggest a homicide.More >>
