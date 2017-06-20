Ardmore plans move for fire station - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ardmore plans move for fire station

Posted: Updated:
KTEN KTEN

ARDMORE, OK -- A new $85 million budget approval in Ardmore left room for a new Fire Station No. 3.

The selected location at 125 Veterans Boulevard -- less than a mile to the east neighboring Ardmore High School's Noble Stadium -- could lower insurance rates for Station No. 3's new neighbors, since a call for help will be answered in less time.

Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright said the current location of Station No. 3 at 1997 Veterans Boulevard doesn't fit the needs of the fire department.

"So they took an old building; they kind of modified it, added some things to it; in order to make it house a fire station, and it was supposed to be on a temporary basis," he said. "It was over 10 years ago."

Boatright said groundbreaking for the $1.5 million fire station will happen in the next few months. The design of the new facility is almost ready, and construction bids will go out soon.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.