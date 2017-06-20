Ardmore plans move for fire station

ARDMORE, OK -- A new $85 million budget approval in Ardmore left room for a new Fire Station No. 3.

The selected location at 125 Veterans Boulevard -- less than a mile to the east neighboring Ardmore High School's Noble Stadium -- could lower insurance rates for Station No. 3's new neighbors, since a call for help will be answered in less time.

Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright said the current location of Station No. 3 at 1997 Veterans Boulevard doesn't fit the needs of the fire department.

"So they took an old building; they kind of modified it, added some things to it; in order to make it house a fire station, and it was supposed to be on a temporary basis," he said. "It was over 10 years ago."

Boatright said groundbreaking for the $1.5 million fire station will happen in the next few months. The design of the new facility is almost ready, and construction bids will go out soon.