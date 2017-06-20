Sherman ISD OKs teacher pay hike

SHERMAN, TX -- At a meeting Monday night, the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees decided to increase the budget along with pay for teachers.

All positions will receive a 3 percent of midpoint raise based on their pay grades. Teachers and librarians will see a salary increase of around $1,600.

In addition, the starting salary for teachers in the Sherman ISD will move up from $46,000 to $47,000.

"I'm excited, because back in the beginning of this process of strategic planning and our future, one of the key goals going into things -- in addition to the bond -- was to recruit the best and retain them for as long as we can, if not forever," said Tim Millerick, president of the Board of Trustees.

The raise, which is the second 3 percent raise the board has approved in as many years, is part of the district's initiative to increase recruitment and retention efforts.