Grayson College nursing program gets boost from legislation

DENISON, TX -- Plans to offer a four-year degree are now under development at Grayson College.

The move comes just days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that lets some community colleges move beyond two-year degrees.

"Grayson College is pursuing the opportunity to offer a Bachelor of Science in nursing, and this legislation that has been passed gives us that opportunity," explained the school's president, Dr. Jeremy McMillen.

Right now, students must continue their education elsewhere after earning an associate degree in nursing. Soon, students may be able to save the trip... and keep some money in their pockets.

"It's a huge move forward for the affordability of a bachelor's degree for the areas that need it," McMillen said.

"It's been a goal of mine for many years to be able to implement this at Grayson College for the benefit of the nurses that are in our community, but also for the benefit of patients," added Dean of Health Science Joanna Barnes.

At the end of the day, Grayson College is trying to make an advanced degree as attainable as possible for locals.

"But this will just make a more local, easily accessible, more affordable option to obtain that advanced degree," Barnes said.

Plans for the program are still waiting final approval.