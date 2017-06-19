Sheriff: Garvin County 'safe and secure' after body found

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- Authorities are investigating after an oil field worker found a man dead in a truck in Garvin County. They say it was a homicide.

The sheriff told KTEN there is no reason for people in the area to feel unsafe, but that doesn't stop neighbors from looking over their shoulders.

"I hope they figure it out, because if they don't, there's a killer on the run," said Ashley Burk.

She and her family live just down the road from the crime scene in their small community.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said the dead body found in a vehicle southwest of Elmore City on Saturday morning may have been murder.

"The circumstances at the scene lead us to believe that the death was a homicide," Rhodes said.

While they have an idea who the victim may be, it's too early in the investigation to release his name or an official cause of death.

"We are certainly waiting on the medical examiner's office to make a positive identification," Rhodes said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping the sheriff's department in the case. Rhodes said no suspects have been named and no one is under arrest.

"What we are actively doing is checking out leads, trying to determine the whereabouts of our deceased person and his vehicle prior to the discovery of the body," Rhodes said. "So there is nothing like an active manhunt."

Ashley Burk said the idea of the killer being on the loose makes her nervous.

"Kinda scared," she said. "I mean, I have three kids... and their daddy... I mean, it could be anybody."

But Sheriff Rhodes said people in the area have no reason to be scared or alarmed.

"The area there is safe and secure," he said. "There is nothing going on today that would have had me alarm the public out there."

Investigators urge anyone who may have information about the case to call the Garvin County Sheriff's Office or the OSBI.