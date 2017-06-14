Homeless shelter asks for help in Grayson County

DENISON, TX -- The cupboards are nearly bare at the Grayson County Shelter.

The facility that provides a temporary home for displaced families and individuals needs everything from food to volunteers.

The shelter said it has several families with children who could use a helping hand. There are usually about 25 people staying at the facility, not including nightly walk-ins.

They are hoping someone can donate necessities like toothpaste, canned meat, sunblock and bug spray.

"But the hardest thing we have I see donation-wise is our food," said volunteer coordinator Krystal Vincent. "During the summer, our food donations do drop. No, it's not Thanksgiving; it's not Christmas. You know those food donations do drop during summertime."

Donations are accepted at the Grayson County Shelter, located at 331 West Morton Street in Denison. Call 903-465-6041 if you have any questions.