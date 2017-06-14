Sentence handed down in Ardmore fatal stabbing case - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sentence handed down in Ardmore fatal stabbing case

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
ARDMORE, OK -- An Ardmore man convicted of manslaughter was sentenced Wednesday in a Carter County Courtroom.

Skyler Luke Walker, 21, was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He plans to appeal.

Walker stabbed Payton Lockwood in an argument last July. Lockwood later died from his wounds.

