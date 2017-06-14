Rep. Steve Scalise, others, shot at Virginia park

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and at least four others were shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, congressional officials said.

Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were wounded. Alexandria police said five people were taken to hospitals, but no names or conditions were given.

Police said the suspect was in custody.

President Donald Trump said he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of the shooting "tragedy." He said that while he understands that Scalise was "badly injured," the Louisiana congressman will "fully recover."

The president said in a statement Wednesday that "the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely."

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," Trump said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Sen. Rand Paul told CNN that Capitol Police at the scene kept it from being "a massacre."



.@PeterAlexander: Rep. Mo Brooks saw a rifle behind third base and then heard Rep. Steve Scalise screaming. https://t.co/FbA6qyYFcW — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 14, 2017

.@peteralexander reports Mo Brooks described the gunman as a middle-aged white male pic.twitter.com/MUlX7ifjnc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2017

Breaking: Senator Rand Paul describes shooting scene https://t.co/wMTL3i1OPG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 14, 2017

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)