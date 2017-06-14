Rep. Steve Scalise, others, shot at Virginia park - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

BREAKING NEWS

Rep. Steve Scalise, others, shot at Virginia park

Posted:

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos
CNN CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) --  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and at least four others were shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, congressional officials said.

Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were wounded. Alexandria police said five people were taken to hospitals, but no names or conditions were given.

Police said the suspect was in custody.

President Donald Trump said he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of the shooting "tragedy." He said that while he understands that Scalise was "badly injured," the Louisiana congressman will "fully recover."

The president said in a statement Wednesday that "the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely."

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," Trump said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Sen. Rand Paul told CNN that Capitol Police at the scene kept it from being "a massacre."
 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.