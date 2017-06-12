Carter County Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- A Marietta man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Carter County.

Troopers say 56 year-old John Dvorak was killed when he lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja on northbound I-35, swerved in front of a semi and got ran over.

It happened Sunday around 3;00 p.m. in the afternoon.

Troopers say unsafe speed was the cause.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.