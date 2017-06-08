Calera's Chase Hamilton Headed To SWOSU - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

By Brendan Agans, KTEN Sports
CALERA, OK - Chase Hamilton has waited a long time for his big moment on Wednesday.

The Calera pitcher signed his national letter of intent Wednesday morning to play baseball at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Hamilton thinks he will start as a reliever, but is excited to get on the field and prove himself at the next level.