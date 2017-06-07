Family mourns parents after Collin County crash

ANNA, TX - Relatives of those killed in that deadly crash near Anna Tuesday afternoon are speaking out about their tragic loss.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, five cars were involved in a crash along State Highway 121 in Collin County, near Anna.

"They're gone. And my life is forever changed. And it hurts," said Ashley Trimble.

51 year old Julie and Wayne Trimble was Ashley's parents. There were killed instantly.

"I feel like my heart is completely shattered," said Trimble.

Trimble says her parents, sister Heather and four year old niece were driving back from a dance recital when the unthinkable happened.

"Why. Why did that car stop unexpectedly because it cost my parents their lives," said Trimble.

Miraculously, Ashley's sister and four year old niece survived. Both of her sisters legs shattered.

"I'm very thankful she's alive because I couldn't have handled losing her as well.

The city of Anna also dealing with tragedy. 15 year olds Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino both of Anna High School tragically killed.

"I think everybody is in shock right now," said Christi Nelson.

Christi Nelson says the Kendall family lives a few houses down from her. She says Kendall always had a smile on her face.

She was a great girl. Everybody loved her. She had a good heart just very caring and genuine, caring and concerned about other people," said Nelson.

3 families now facing the grueling reality--their loved ones are gone.

Trimble's sister was eight months pregnant and had to undergo an emergency C-section. She delivered a baby girl.

Nelson works for Breakaway Counseling in McKinney and says anyone needing can grief counseling from this accident, they'll offer free counseling services.

To donate to funeral expenses you can do so at the Texas Star Bank branch in Anna.

The Trimble's have a GoFundMe page for donations. https://www.gofundme.com/fc3qdt2s