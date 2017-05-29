Bells Softball Preps For State Tournament

BELLS, TX - The Bells Lady Panthers softball team had their final practice Monday before they head to Austin.

It will be the first appearance for Bells High School in the state softball tournament.

They will face Archer City in the state semifinal on Wednesday at noon at the University of Texas at Austin.

We will also be covering Bells sendoff Tuesday at 11 AM as well as coverage from Austin live on our KTEN Facebook page.

In addition follow @BrendanAgans for updates on the Bells Lady Panthers from Austin.