Denison, Sherman honor vets on Memorial Day

DURANT, OK -- Despite lots of tender loving care, paramedics shared the bad news that Gooch passed away on Sunday.More >>
The two biggest cities on the Texas side of Texoma paid special tribute Monday to America's veterans.More >>
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- A body was located in a wooded area in Choctaw County on Monday, ending the week-long search for a missing man.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK. -- Officials with the Pauls Valley Police Department said the victim was attending a birthday party with some friends when they decided to take a swim in Longmire Lake.More >>
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) -- State officials are urging caution when Oklahomans visit waterways in eastern Oklahoma during the Memorial Day holiday.More >>
DENISON, TX -- While it's usually a festive holiday, for many, Memorial Day weekend is about pausing to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. On Monday, Denison will honor those who died in military service, and those who are still serving, with a parade.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- Davis police Chief Danny Cooper said Turner Falls Park was closed for a while Sunday afternoon after high water flooded parts of the popular Texoma recreational facility.More >>
SHERMAN, TX— A controversial bill that would regulate Texas craft breweries is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk and Texoma brewers are pushing for a veto.More >>
Severe storms spread across most of Texoma Saturday night. In Oklahoma, tornado warnings were issued for Carter and Johnston Counties. Storm spotters spotted a tornado on the ground near Ringling.More >>
The 2017 Magnolia Festival is about to get underway and there is no better way to start it than the 76th annual Durant Riding Club RodeoMore >>
