Denison, Sherman honor vets on Memorial Day

The two biggest cities on the Texas side of Texoma paid special tribute Monday to America's veterans.

In Denison, downtown streets were filled with patriotic floats, music and memories.

Local veteran's groups and color guards led members of the Denison High School Band in showing thanks to veterans and military members at the city's annual Memorial Day Parade.

More than 27 entries participated, including historic vehicles and motorcycle groups.

This year's grand prize participant named by the Denison Chamber of Commerce was the Denison High Touch of Gold Band.

Earlier, more than 150 people gathered at the SNAP Center in downtown Denison for a solemn Memorial Day ceremony.

Denison Mayor Jared Johnson made remarks, followed by members of the Texoma Squadron Unit 262 Civil Air Patrol leading those gathered in prayer and the presentation of colors.

"I just feel that it gives the public more knowledge of why we have Memorial Day," explained Joanella Hanes, who coordinated the event for the City of Denison Cemetery.

The featured speaker at Denison's service was Lt. Col. Craig Greenwood.

Not far away, in Sherman, there was a Memorial Day service at West Hill Cemetery's Field of Honor on Monday morning.

City officials and Mayor David Plyler were there to pay their respects. Seven organizations donated wreaths to lay at the Field of Honor.. The guest speaker was Billy Teague, a Marine veteran and a member of the Army National Guard.

"Through the years, as things go by, you forget what happened," said U.S. Navy and Vietnam veteran Jerry Wren. "Consciously, it's still there... this kind of event brings it back to the forefront."

More than 200 people attended the memorial event in Sherman.