Denison honors military veterans with Memorial Day parade

DENISON, TX -- While it's usually a very festive holiday, for many, Memorial Day weekend is about pausing to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Monday afternoon, Denison will honor those who died in military service, and those who are still serving, with a parade.

There are about 25 different bands, floats, groups, and hundreds of marchers taking part in the event.

The parade route of nearly one mile starts at the corner of Crawford Street and Armstrong Avenue, then goes north two blocks on Armstrong to Main Street. The route then proceeds east on Main to Rusk Avenue; turns north on Rusk Avenue for one block; then continues west on Woodard Street to its completion at Mirick Avenue.

"It's a great way for those who have served or who are serving; who have family members who have served," said Shelle Cassell, interim president of the Denison Chamber of Commerce. "It's a wonderful community family event."

The parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in downtown Denison.