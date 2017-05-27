UIL Regional Semifinals - May 27th

Three Texoma baseball and softball teams were in action Saturday.
Gunter Baseball came into the day trailing Beckville 1-0 in their series, while Whitesboro Baseball brought a 1-0 series lead into Saturday.
On the softball side, Howe took on Hughes Springs, trailing the series 1-0.
Baseball
Game 2
Beckville 3
Gunter 12 F
Game 3
Gunter 6
Beckville 7 F
Game 2
Whitesboro* 2
New Diana 0 F
*Whitesboro advances to it's first regional final in school history
Softball
Game 2
Hughes Springs 9
Howe 6 F
