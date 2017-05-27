UIL Regional Semifinals - May 27th - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

UIL Regional Semifinals - May 27th

Posted:
By Brendan Agans, KTEN Sports
Three Texoma baseball and softball teams were in action Saturday. 

Gunter Baseball came into the day trailing Beckville 1-0 in their series, while Whitesboro Baseball brought a 1-0 series lead into Saturday.

On the softball side, Howe took on Hughes Springs, trailing the series 1-0.

Baseball

Game 2

Beckville    3

Gunter      12  F

Game 3

Gunter       6

Beckville    7  F

Game 2

Whitesboro*  2

New Diana    0  F

*Whitesboro advances to it's first regional final in school history

Softball

Game 2

Hughes Springs    9

Howe                   6  F