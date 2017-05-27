UIL Regional Semifinals - May 27th

Three Texoma baseball and softball teams were in action Saturday.

Gunter Baseball came into the day trailing Beckville 1-0 in their series, while Whitesboro Baseball brought a 1-0 series lead into Saturday.

On the softball side, Howe took on Hughes Springs, trailing the series 1-0.

Baseball

Game 2

Beckville 3

Gunter 12 F

Game 3

Gunter 6

Beckville 7 F

Game 2

Whitesboro* 2

New Diana 0 F

*Whitesboro advances to it's first regional final in school history

Softball

Game 2

Hughes Springs 9

Howe 6 F