Aggies going for 3rd dogpile, National Championship

TISHOMINGO, OK. -- All year long the Murray State Aggies have rated the success of the season based on the number of dogpiles accumulated. They got one for the regional tournament, followed that with one at districts and now go for number three, which comes with a national title.

The Aggies left for Enid,Okla., and the big tournament Friday. Murray State earned the 1 seed, which comes with a first round bye. They have been a model of consistency so far this season, only losing back-to-back games once.

Now, the Aggies sit just 5 games away from joining the 2013 team and winning the second championship in the school's baseball history. Their journey begins Sunday where they will play the winner of Southeast and Lansing.