Car seats recalled for faulty belts

(CNN) -- Graco is recalling the harness restraints on more than 25,000 convertible child seats. The webbing on the My Ride 65 model belts may not safely restrain the child during a car crash.

As a result, the seat violates federal child safety seat standards.

No injuries have been reported from the defect, but Graco will provide customers with new harness restraints, free of charge.

Parents can click here for a list of affected car seat models; a tag on the belt webbing with a code of "2014/06" means it is included in the recall campaign.

The recall was first issued by Graco on May 10 and is expected to begin July 17.

Owners can contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109 with any questions, or click here for more information.