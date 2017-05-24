Supplement-maker bringing jobs to Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- The Van Alstyne Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that a new manufacturing company is coming to town, bringing new jobs.

LaCore Enterprises will move its current manufacturing lab in Carrollton, Texas, to a much bigger space at the Cold Springs Industrial Park along State Highway 5 on the southern edge of Grayson County.

LaCore, through its LaCore Labs subsidiary, makes and distributes different types of supplements that you'll find in a variety of products like energy drinks and protein shakes. They distribute their goods in 19 different countries.

The company hopes to begin operations in Van Alstyne later this year.

"Once we grow, come here, we'll be able to quadruple our business," said owner Terry LaCore. "I could see it being twice or three times as big in the next two to three years."

LaCore added that he selected Van Alstyne due to the location and growth of the North Texas region.