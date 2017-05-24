Arraignment set for felon who had gun hear Madill school

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A Kingston, Oklahoma, man accused of pulling a gun on someone near a Madill school has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The Marshall County Court Clerk's office said the arraignment for 44-year-old Chad Mangum is now set for next week.

Madill police said Mangum was under the influence and carrying a shotgun across the street from a school in April. Schools in the district were shut down for a few minutes as a precaution.

Police were called to investigate because of an argument. No one was hurt.

Mangum is charged with possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.