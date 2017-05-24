Critics slam process for Oklahoma's $6.8 billion budget bill

PAULS VALLEY, OK. – Police are investigating a shooting in Pauls Valley Tuesday night. Officials say shots rang out around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue.More >>
PAULS VALLEY, OK. – Police are investigating a shooting in Pauls Valley Tuesday night. Officials say shots rang out around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Your Friday night entertainment options are set for the summer months. Denison's Music on Main music series returns on May 26 with the polka/rock group Brave Combo headlining the first of 11 weekly concerts.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Your Friday night entertainment options are set for the summer months. Denison's Music on Main music series returns on May 26 with the polka/rock group Brave Combo headlining the first of 11 weekly concerts.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are complaining about how two budget panels approved a $6.8 billion spending bill shortly before midnight that slashes spending to most Oklahoma state agencies.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are complaining about how two budget panels approved a $6.8 billion spending bill shortly before midnight that slashes spending to most Oklahoma state agencies.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Treating neurological conditions like stroke, blood clots, and ruptured brain aneurysms is all about time.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Treating neurological conditions like stroke, blood clots, and ruptured brain aneurysms is all about time.More >>
COAL COUNTY, OK -- A Texoma teen drowned while swimming in a local lake. Troopers say around 5 o'clock Tuesday a 17 year-old boy from Atoka swam to a concrete water intake about 30 feet off the shoreMore >>
COAL COUNTY, OK -- A Texoma teen drowned while swimming in a local lake. Troopers say around 5 o'clock Tuesday a 17 year-old boy from Atoka swam to a concrete water intake about 30 feet off the shoreMore >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Women say they like their patient experience at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman. That's why the facility has been named one of the nation's top hospitals by the 2017 Women's Choice Awards.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Women say they like their patient experience at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman. That's why the facility has been named one of the nation's top hospitals by the 2017 Women's Choice Awards.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A teenager is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after a homeowner caught him burglarizing his truck. Sherman police arrested Chaze Dugger in the 400 block of McClain Drive early Friday morning.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A teenager is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after a homeowner caught him burglarizing his truck. Sherman police arrested Chaze Dugger in the 400 block of McClain Drive early Friday morning.More >>
COOKE COUNTY, TX -- Sheriff Terry Gilbert said 21-year-old Justin Owens of Gainesville was pulled over at the corner of Grand Avenue and Moss Street in that city, but refused to exit the vehicle and then drove away.More >>
COOKE COUNTY, TX -- Sheriff Terry Gilbert said 21-year-old Justin Owens of Gainesville was pulled over at the corner of Grand Avenue and Moss Street in that city, but refused to exit the vehicle and then drove away.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- We've now learned the identity of the man who was killed in a shooting at a gun range near Ardmore on Monday, but no suspects are in custody.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- We've now learned the identity of the man who was killed in a shooting at a gun range near Ardmore on Monday, but no suspects are in custody.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian said the hand grenade was found at a Colbert home last Wednesday.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian said the hand grenade was found at a Colbert home last Wednesday.More >>