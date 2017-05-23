TMC launches new neuro-intervention suite

DENISON, TX -- Treating neurological conditions like stroke, blood clots, and ruptured brain aneurysms is all about time.

Vivek H. Tank, MD, an Interventional Neurologist on TMC's medical staff said, "Prior to having this room installed here, we had to ship the patients down to the other hospitals by helicopter. That was delaying treatment times by at least an hour and a half. So ninety minutes extra time where the brain was starved of oxygen leads to poorer outcomes."

Texoma Medical Center launched a new piece of medical equipment today that will help stroke patients get in and out of the hospital quicker.

"Right now, the window for treatment is only six hours, so if a patient shows up to the hospital after six hours there is a higher risk of bleeding and there's not much we can do in terms of treatment," added Dr. Tank.

So what makes this technology that much better?

Well, according to medical professionals, in one injection you can get both the front and back and the side to side together. And that's very important because in stroke interventions you want to quickly get up to where the blood clot is and pull the blood clot out.

The $3.5 million Neuro-Intervention suite is the first of its kind in Texoma and is a key part of TMC's plan to become the first hospital in the region to receive designation as a comprehensive stroke center.

"It would be a big benefit to the population," continued Dr. Tank. "Instead of going down to Dallas where they would be delayed in treatment by at least ninety minutes, now they can have immediate treatment in their own backyard."

Medical officials told us the hospital currently sees at least 36 stroke patients a year, but they are expecting that number to increase now that they have this state-of-the-art technology.