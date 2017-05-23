Women's Choice Award goes to Sherman hospital - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Women's Choice Award goes to Sherman hospital

By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
SHERMAN, TX -- Women say they like their patient experience at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman. That's why the facility has been named one of the nation's top hospitals by the 2017 Women's Choice Awards.

The organization issued its Patient Experience honor to 400 hospitals nationwide, 100 in each of four different size classifications. Baylor Scott & White is the only hospital in the Texoma region to be a recipient.

“Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women, who make over 80 percent of healthcare decisions," said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award, in a written statement. "Our designation makes it easier for them to choose a hospital where they and their families are more likely to have a better experience and outcome.”

The Sherman hospital, formerly Heritage Park Surgical Hospital, opened in 2010. It features 10 operating rooms, three procedure rooms and 10 private rooms for patients who have extended stays.

