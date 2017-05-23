Sherman teen charged with truck burglary

SHERMAN, TX -- A teenager is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after a homeowner caught him burglarizing his truck.

Sherman police arrested Chaze Dugger in the 400 block of McLain Drive early Friday morning. The homeowner, James Kirkland, captured video evidence of the intruder on his smartphone after hearing a commotion outside.

He peeked out the window and said he said he saw the suspect in the front seat of his Ram truck.

"The initial thought was like, 'This is going down for real,'" Kirkland said. "You just don't know what at that moment, what you're going to do."

As Kirkland went to confront him, a neighbor also saw the teen who police identified as Dugger in the truck. The two men detained him until officers arrived.

Dugger, a Sherman resident, is free on $4,000 bond for burglary and false identity charges.

Kirkland said he decided to press charges in hopes of keeping Dugger from breaking in to anyone else's car.