Sherman teen charged with truck burglary

SHERMAN, TX -- A teenager is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after a homeowner caught him burglarizing his truck. Sherman police arrested Chaze Dugger in the 400 block of McClain Drive early Friday morning.More >>
COOKE COUNTY, TX -- Sheriff Terry Gilbert said 21-year-old Justin Owens of Gainesville was pulled over at the corner of Grand Avenue and Moss Street in that city, but refused to exit the vehicle and then drove away.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- We've now learned the identity of the man who was killed in a shooting at a gun range near Ardmore on Monday, but no suspects are in custody.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian said the hand grenade was found at a Colbert home last Wednesday.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Investigators said a man claiming to be with ADT is knocking on doors and asking personal questions to gain access to your home security system.More >>
SULPHUR, Okla. – More than 100 esteemed artists representing 25 Native American tribes throughout the U.S. and Canada will be featured during the Artesian Arts Festival, Saturday, May 27, hosted by the Chickasaw Nation.More >>
DURANT, OK -- The Durant Riding Club's annual Magnolia Rodeo will kick off later this week at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- We've all heard the saying, "there's more than meets the eye." That's just one way to describe Sammy Mantuano, who by day drives a garbage truck in Sherman. But when the right moments come up he transforms into a pianist.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Anthony McKinney, 29, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. He will serve 60 years behind bars.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- An Oklahoma man is dead after he tried to avoid hitting a cow on a Carter County freeway Monday night.More >>