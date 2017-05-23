Denison police seek Walmart theft suspect

DENISON, TX -- Denison police need your help finding a man they say was observed by surveillance cameras stealing from the local Walmart last weekend.

They say the man walked out of the store with about $270 worth of unpaid items around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 .

The suspect then drove away in what appears to be a gray sport utility vehicle.

If you recognize this man or know where he might be, you are asked to call the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422 ext.2321.