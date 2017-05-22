Sheriff: Man shot dead by Ardmore-area gun range employee

ARDMORE, OK -- Authorities say a gun range employee shot and killed another man in the parking lot of the facility eight miles southeast of Ardmore on Monday.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said deputies were dispatched to the indoor range on Highway 70 around noon and determined that the suspect shot a 58-year-old Ardmore resident outside the building.

One witness told KTEN that the shooting victim was her neighbor.

A resident of the adjoining RV park said she saw a man fall to the ground after being shot. Another area resident said she heard five shots, but didn't think much about it at the time because she's accustomed to hearing gunfire from the shooting range next door.

There was no information available on whether the 38-year-old suspect was in custody. The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.

"The incident is still under investigation, and deputies are interviewing witnesses who observed the shooting," Bryant said in a written statement.

Investigators want to interview a man and a woman who were seen in the area before the gunfire broke out. Contact the Carter County Sheriff's Office if you have additional information.