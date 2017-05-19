UIL Baseball/Softball Scoreboard - May 19th

UIL Baseball and Softball Scoreboard - May 19th
Baseball
Class 3A Region II
Game 2 (Gunter leads 1-0)
Farmersville 2
Gunter 0 F
Game 2 (Whitesboro leads 1-0)
Whitesboro 4
Edgewood 1 F/10
Softball
Class 3A Region II
Game 2 (Howe leads 1-0)
Howe 10
Hooks 12 F
Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)
Howe 4
Hooks 1 5th
Class 2A Region II
Game 2 (Moody leads 1-0)
Moody 1
Bells 11 F/6
Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)
Moody 3
Bells 15 F/5
