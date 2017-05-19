UIL Baseball/Softball Scoreboard - May 19th - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

By Brendan Agans, KTEN Sports
UIL Baseball and Softball Scoreboard - May 19th

Baseball

Class 3A Region II

Game 2 (Gunter leads 1-0)

Farmersville    2

Gunter            0  F

Game 2 (Whitesboro leads 1-0)

Whitesboro     4

Edgewood      1  F/10

Softball

Class 3A Region II

Game 2 (Howe leads 1-0)

Howe         10

Hooks        12  F

Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Howe         4

Hooks        1  5th

Class 2A Region II

Game 2 (Moody leads 1-0)

Moody        1

Bells         11  F/6

Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Moody       3

Bells        15  F/5