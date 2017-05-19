Music in the Park returns to Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Music in the Park series starting next Tuesday, May 23.

The featured artist is singer and songwriter Tony Ramey, whose tunes have been covered by George Strait, Ray Price, Alabama, and others.

The fun (and free) event begins Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dorothy Fielder park in downtown Van Alstyne. Bring lawn chairs and coolers (but no alcoholic beverages are permitted). Food will also be available for purchase.

Mark your calendar for these upcoming Music in the Park concerts:

June 27 - Big Joe Walker and Scott Sean White

July 25 - The Bodarks

August 15 - Big Gus Samuel Trio

