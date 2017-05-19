Music in the Park returns to Van Alstyne - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Music in the Park returns to Van Alstyne

By Gregg Watson, KTEN News
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Music in the Park series starting next Tuesday, May 23.

The featured artist is singer and songwriter Tony Ramey, whose tunes have been covered by George Strait, Ray Price, Alabama, and others. 

The fun (and free) event begins Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dorothy Fielder park in downtown Van Alstyne. Bring lawn chairs and coolers (but no alcoholic beverages are permitted). Food will also be available for purchase.

Mark your calendar for these upcoming Music in the Park concerts:

  • June 27 - Big Joe Walker and Scott Sean White
  • July 25 - The Bodarks
  • August 15 - Big Gus Samuel Trio

Click here for more information about Music in the Park.

    Feds raid doctor's offices in Sherman, Paris

    SHERMAN, TX -- Federal agents executed a search warrant during a raid of a doctor's office in Sherman on Friday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the Dallas office of the Drug Enforcement Agency said the warrants were executed at the Sherman and Paris, Texas offices of Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond. 

  • Whitesboro cashier duped by con men

    WHITESBORO, TX -- Investigators said one of the men placed an order as a second suspect distracted the manager of the Taco Casa.

  • Severe weather possible Friday afternoon

    While the tornado threat is low for Texoma on Friday, strong to severe storms are still possible across the region and into the evening hours. "The main threats will be hail up to the size of tennis balls and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts," said KTEN meteorologist Joe Puma. 

