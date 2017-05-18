Denison seniors inspire elementary students

DENISON, TX -- A group of elementary school students in Denison received a surprising visit Thursday from graduating seniors.

The seniors paraded down the hallways of all five Denison Independent School District elementary schools to inspire young students to dream big and work hard. The graduates are all alumni of the elementary schools.

School officials started the annual "parade of graduates" last year at Houston and Hyde Park elementary schools, but the event was expanded this year.

"It was super exciting," said senior Jonathan Brandt. "It's just an honor to come back and see our teachers who got us this far and pushed us through."

Denison ISD officials said they intend to make this a tradition in the district.

The seniors will graduate on June 3.