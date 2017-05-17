Denison police: Manslaughter suspect was 'playing' with gun

DENISON, TX -- A Denison police affidavit offers new insight into the May 5 accidental shooting death of Devin Owens in a downtown parking lot.

Detective John Watt recommended a manslaughter charge against 26-year-old Brandon Jeffery after the suspect admitted to firing a 9mm handgun as he and Owens were sitting in a car near a bar at 130 East Woodard Street.

"Mr. Jeffery advised he did not think the gun was loaded, pointed it at Mr. Owens, and pulled the trigger," Watt said in his affidavit, adding that Jeffery said he had been "playing" with the weapon.

Owens was shot in the face; he died four days later.

According to the statement, Jeffery told investigators that he had not been using any drugs, but did consume five "whiskey drinks" before the shooting.

Jeffery left the scene after the incident, telling police he "panicked." Police quickly traced him to his home on Sears Street, where he agreed to give a statement about the incident.

Jeffery was freed after posting a $10,000 bond pending further court action.