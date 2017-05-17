Denison police: Manslaughter suspect was 'playing' with gun

ARDMORE, OK -- Who doesn't like donuts? And if your purchase of a sweet treat can help underprivileged school kids, then there's your caloric justification.More >>
DENISON, TX -- If you're a Purple Heart recipient, you'll soon have a courtesy parking space to park in at businesses in Grayson County.
DENISON, TX -- A Denison police affidavit offers new insight into the May 5 accidental shooting death of Devin Owens in a downtown parking lot. Detective John Watt recommended a manslaughter charge against 26-year-old Brandon Jeffery.
ELK CITY, Okla. (AP) - Storms whipped through a wide swath of the nation's midsection, giving rise to tornadoes that flattened a Wisconsin mobile home park and an Oklahoma subdivision and killing at least two people and injuring dozens of others.
ANTLERS, OK -- Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said a home at the corner of F Street and 3rd Street in Antlers was a hot spot for drug sales. "We've received a lot of complaints on that house," he said.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A Carter County woman was left severely injured Tuesday after a head-on crash in neighboring Marshall County.
SHERMAN, TX -- "I mean, he fell from the third floor, and that was a horrible thud... it was just sickening," neighbor Lillian Williams said.
ARDMORE, OK -- Oklahoma legislators have just three days to come up with next year's budget, and two consumer items are being eyed to help cut a deficit of nearly $900 million.
SHERMAN, TX -- The Jalapeno Tree ceased operations at a shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82 "after extensive and lengthy, but unsuccessful lease negotiations," the restaurant said.
DURANT, OK -- Police say a truck driver was on Choctaw Road and somehow ended up on the tracks that run parallel to South 9th Street.
