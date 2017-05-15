UIL Baseball and Softball Pairings Announced

The next round of UIL baseball and softball pairings have been announced and there will be plenty of Texoma teams in action.

BASEBALL - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Class 4A Region II

Bonham vs Argyle at McKinney Boyd

Thursday at 7:30 PM (one game playoff)

Class 3A Region II

Farmersville vs Gunter at Anna

Game 1: Thursday at 7:30 pm

Game 2: Friday at 7:30 PM

Game 3: Saturday at 1:00 PM (if necessary)

Whitesboro vs Edgewood at Rockwall Heath

Game 1: Thursday at 7:00 pm

Games 2 & 3: Friday at 5:30 PM

SOFTBALL - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 3A Region II

Howe vs Hooks at Paris Chisum

Game 1: Thursday at 7:00 pm

Games 2 & 3: Friday at 6:00 PM

Class 2A Region II

Moody vs Bells at Fort Worth Brewer

Game 1: Thursday at 7:00 PM

Games 2 & 3: Friday at 6:00 PM

Valley View vs Tom Bean at Prosper

Game 1: Thursday at 6:00 PM

Games 2 & 3: Saturday at 12:00 PM