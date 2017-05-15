UIL Baseball and Softball Pairings Announced

The next round of UIL baseball and softball pairings have been announced and there will be plenty of Texoma teams in action.
BASEBALL - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 4A Region II
Bonham vs Argyle at McKinney Boyd
Thursday at 7:30 PM (one game playoff)
Class 3A Region II
Farmersville vs Gunter at Anna
Game 1: Thursday at 7:30 pm
Game 2: Friday at 7:30 PM
Game 3: Saturday at 1:00 PM (if necessary)
Whitesboro vs Edgewood at Rockwall Heath
Game 1: Thursday at 7:00 pm
Games 2 & 3: Friday at 5:30 PM
SOFTBALL - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Class 3A Region II
Howe vs Hooks at Paris Chisum
Game 1: Thursday at 7:00 pm
Games 2 & 3: Friday at 6:00 PM
Class 2A Region II
Moody vs Bells at Fort Worth Brewer
Game 1: Thursday at 7:00 PM
Games 2 & 3: Friday at 6:00 PM
Valley View vs Tom Bean at Prosper
Game 1: Thursday at 6:00 PM
Games 2 & 3: Saturday at 12:00 PM
