ECU Basketball Offers Camps For All Ages

ADA, OK - ECU is offering a number of basketball camps for boys and girls of all ages over the summer.

The Tiger Basketball school is offering a Shooting Camp (for boys and girls of all ages) on the evenings of May 22nd and May 23rd.

They will also be offering Individual Elite Camps (for high school boys only) on May 24th and June 21st.

Finally, the Tiger Basketball School will be offering a Day Camp (for boys grades 2-9) which runs July 10th-July 12th.

Visit TigerBasketballSchool.com for more information and registration.