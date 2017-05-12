Pushmataha sheriff: Deputy 'fabricated' shootout story

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The Pushmataha County Sheriff said Friday that a deputy has been asked to resign after "fabricating" a story about a gunfight with two men following an April 26 pursuit into McCurtain County.

The deputy was not injured in the incident, but photographs from the scene showed bullet holes in his vehicle.

Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said he asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to review the case.

"I was notified by them that the forensics at the scene had determined that the shooting couldn't have occurred as described by the deputy," Hedgecock said in a written statement posted on Facebook.

He added that the unnamed deputy was then questioned and admitted to fabricating his account of what happened.

"I would like to apologize to the citizens of Pushmataha County and the other counties' law enforcement that sent assistance," the sheriff said. "The deputy was removed from the department and a full investigation was requested by an outside agency."

No information is available about what really happened on April 26.

Here is a copy of Sheriff Hedgecock's statement posted on Facebook: