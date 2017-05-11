Bear sighting in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A family in Garvin County said they saw something first-hand they had never seen before: A black bear.

The beast appeared behind their house and moved into a fenced enclosure.

Gary Green said his brother walked outside and immediately knew it was a bear because of the way it was running.

"He said, 'I've got a black bear!' And I said, 'Are you sure?' And he said, 'yeah!'"

This is the second time a bear has been spotted in central Oklahoma this week. Local game wardens say they believe it was the same animal.

Wardens tell us it has been many years since a bear was spotted in this area; people who saw it say they were in awe.

Experts say there is no reason to be alarmed if you see the animal, and leaving it alone is the best way to prevent any problems.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation provided this map showing the growing range of black bears in the state.