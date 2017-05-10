Garvin County man found pinned in car after 20-hour search

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- The search is over for Regan English.

The 54-year-old Pauls Valley resident had been reported missing Monday morning.

The Garvin County sheriff said English was found alive -- pinned inside his car just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers said a medical condition caused English to drive off North County Road 3170, strike a culvert, and roll his Jeep Cherokee over.

The sheriff says the car ended up in a deep ravine, which made it difficult to locate.

Friends and family who were searching for English came across the vehicle and notified authorities.

English was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital and admitted in critical condition.

It appears that English had been stranded in his car for more than 20 hours.