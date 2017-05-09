Durant baseball embracing underdog label

DURANT, OK. -- In 2014, the Durant Lions lost to Deer Creek in the state quarterfinals. The coach of the Antlers that year, well it's now a familiar face in southern Oklahoma.

"Last time Durant was in the state tournament, I saw them and actually got to play against them," Durant coach Ron Moore said.



In Moore's second season in Durant, the Lions finished with a 23-13 record.

"Kids have done a great job this year. They have come out and performed, dealt with adversity," Moore said. We haven't won them all, but that's how you grow. That's how you become better as a player and a person.

After a 3-game sweep in regionals, the morale around the club is high.

"Going into the regionals we had a lot of confidence in ourselves and that's what we tried to teach them all year. Have confidence in yourself, the guys around you, the coaching staff and trust the process," Moore said.

Waiting for the lions is Shawnee, The number 1 team in not only the state, but the United States.

"Everyone has ruled us out as the underdog, they've put us down as the David and Goliath story," Senior Matthew Knox said. "That's just going to fuel us and makes us better in the tournament.

"Well, we've already seen everybody put us as the David and Goliath standpoint," Connor Roberts said. "We're excited for the opportunity and excited to take them on."

The Lions aren't letting the numbers worry them, and know it's all about the game on the field.

"We're going to have to go into the game with a lot of energy, confidence and just play our best. Come together as a team and if everything goes our way we can get the win," Roberts said.

"It's going to be a great experience, to be able to be there two times in my four years, it'll be a lot of fun," Knox said.

The game is scheduled for 7 pm, Thursday at Yukon High School.