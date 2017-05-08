Sherman opens spring football practice

SHERMAN, TX - The Sherman Bearcats are back on their grind.

They opened spring practice on Monday, trying to build off a 2016 season in which the playoffs were within grasp.

"I'm really excited. I'm ready to get back to work and progress on what we did last season. We had a pretty good season bouncing back and we're ready to work even harder and keep striving to the playoffs is really where we want to go.", said soon to be senior running back Nathan Omayebu.

Coach J.D. Martinez realizes his team has plenty to look forward to this spring and next season.

"We've got a lot of pieces coming back that we can work with, with Nate Omayebu, Brett Wilson at running backs and some of them will be helping out on defense too.

Martinez also recognizes this spring presents a great chance to evaluate new talent.

"What we want to find out is who is going to be a starter. I'm not the smartest guy buy I know 13 is better than 5."

Overall, Coach Martinez believes the addition of this spring schedule allows both veterans and young players to get a feel for what lies ahead in August.

"It's so important for all groups to finally know us a little bit and have this coaching staff, we were able to go through an offseason together. The younger kids getting out here, this is the first time these freshman have gotten to be out here with the older guys, so they're seeing how it's done correctly."

For Nathan Omayebu it doesn't matter if he's a young guy or a star running back he comes to work everyday.

"I'm working to beat the person in front of me. I don't care who you are that's just my mentality. I'm going to work and put my 110% effort in and that's just how I play."

Coach J.D. Martinez believes this is a huge step forward for the Bearcats.

"It's a giant building piece for us and hopefully we can just continue to get better all the way around throughout our program."