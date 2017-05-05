Southeastern Women's Tennis team ready to make noise at Finals

DURANT, OK. -- The Savage Storm women's tennis team has one mission at next week's Division II national finals.

"Win, that's what we're aiming for, just to win.", said junior Maria Martinez.

I always believed in the ladies. They've always shown up, they've always stayed committed and they've always represented Southeastern Oklahoma State University really well.", said coach Shawn Hamil.

This dream season has been in the making for awhile according to Martinez, "We had a really good season last semester and we had an opportunity to go to nationals but unfortunately it didn't happen, but this semester we really fought, it was something we really desired and we just fought for it all season."

The standout junior recounted the memory of getting to the finals this season, "That felt really amazing, you could see everyone just get real excited and jumping on to the court and running when we saw the last point, it was a really good feeling."



In his 6th season as coach, Hamil understands what it means to reach this point, "it means a lot, I mean anytime you represent your school and can be one of the final sixteen teams in the country it's a big moment for us and I'm really excited for the ladies. I know they are super excited for the event and we just can't wait to get out there and compete.

SOSU's first obstacle will be Wednesday against New York Institute of Technology. "we're going to play a really good school and hopefully we are going to do pretty good. I think we have a really good chance to do really good in the first round" said Martinez. Coach Hamil knows his squad has a great opportunity ahead, "They're a great team they are going to be a great opponent for us and they're ranked 33rd in the country. Every team of the final 16 in the finals is going to be a really good opponent, we just have to show up and play our best and good things will happen."