Man Accidentally Shot in Head at Texoma Bar

DENISON, TX -- A 25 year-old man had to be flown to Plano Medical Center after an accidental shooting at a local bar.

It happened around midnight Thursday in the Tupelo Honey parking lot in Denison.

Police say the victim was shot in the head when the gun of a man in the back seat of the car they were in accidentally went off.

The shooter fled the scene, but police later found him at his Denison home.

No arrests have been made and no names have been released.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.