GoFundMe embezzler sentenced in Carter County

ARDMORE, OK -- A Marietta, Oklahoma, woman was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of embezzling money from an online account intended to benefit the family of a murder victim.

Stormy Lusk was shot and killed two years ago next month. Her relatives cried tears of relief after the sentence was delivered.

"I can't explain the emotions," said Shera Tanner, the victim's mother. "There's just not the words you can explain for the things we have gone through the last two years."

Less than a week after Lusk was slain, Robin Faulkenberry offered to set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

Lusk's family never saw a penny of the funds that were collected. Faulkenberry was accused of spending it all.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison and another three years of probation.

Faulkenberry's attorney James Gilmartin, said she also paid back all of the money she was accused of stealing. He thinks the sentence was a bit harsh.

"I understand the family is hurting in a lot of ways, but in this case, I felt like -- if you look at other cases where the money was paid back like that -- probably wouldn't see as harsh of a sentence as we saw today," Gilmartin said.

But District Attorney Craig Ladd said the sentence was fair. And even though Faulkenberry paid the money back, she has kept the victim's family from being able to mourn the loss of Stormy Lusk.

"They've never really been able to really go through the healing process because this keeps getting brought up, and they keep having to come back up here," Ladd said. "So I hope this does bring some relief to Stormy's family."

Everette Park was arrested for Lusk's murder. A week after his arrest, he committed suicide in jail.