Two year old flown to hospital following ATV crash

SHERMAN, TX- An afternoon of four wheeler riding turned tragic for some after an accident sent one to the hospital. Sherman Fire says a two year old had to be flown to a hospital after an ATV crash outside Sherman city limits.

"They came from the county where the accident occurred. Evidently evaluated them there and then I'm assuming the evaluated their injuries and decided they needed 911," said Danny Fuller with the Sherman Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to a home on South Walnut where the two kids were brought from the scene of accident. One child treated there, but a two year old had injuries severe enough to be flown to a children's hospital.

"The assumption is it was something, usually multi-system problems which is the reason they fly them and when they're a child," said Fuller.



Initial information on what caused the crash and exactly where it happened is unclear. Officials say it's best that when you're injured let them come to you.

"Time is of the essence. So we always recommend that you call right at scene. You know we can come to you and take care of the incident there," said Fuller.

The child's condition is unknown. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.